



As Nigerians prepare to go to the polls tomorrow, it was a sight to behold as vehicles currying security were seen entering Abuja from Bwari Area council of the Federal Capital Territory.

Dutse Market which serves surrounding communities was not left out of the rush as the markets were crowded beyond reason. The active Zenith Bank ATM machines were also seen to be crowded as citizen rushed to make withdrawals and make last minutes purchases.

At Zenith Bank, Dutse Alhaji, newsmen observed long queues as Nigerians sought to withdraw what little they had in preparations for the elections.

Speaking to newsmen, some of the citizens recounted that the reasons for the withdrawals was to ensure they were prepared should in case there was a lockdown following the elections.

A man who chose anonymity said, “The expectations for the elections are so intense that one needs to be prepared to avoid getting stranded in the coming days.”

In his words, “APC are desperate and the PDP are equally desperate, one cannot overrule the possibility of violence and should that happen we need to be prepared to ensure we keep safe.”

Reacting to the question if he has a PVC, he said, “Yes I do, but seeing the tension one is tempted to remain indoors and let them do their thing.”

A woman who chose to be called Alhaja said her worry was just to ensure that there was sufficient food in the house.

“As it is one does not have much but it is better to be prepared than to be sorry and stranded in the house. Everybody is at home and it only makes sense to ensure there is sufficient money and food in the house.”

Another citizen who chose anonymity noted that though the election was only expected to last a day or two, it made absolute sense to be prepared for the inevitable.