Succour has come to students who are stranded in various campuses of tertiary institutions in Ogun State following the shutdown of schools as the state government has donated and distributed food items to them to alleviate their hardships.

Governor Dapo Abiodun who distributed the food items, which included rice, garri, and beans, among others to the students on said he was concerned about the welfare of students who are stuck in school for various reasons.

The distribution of the food items was facilitated by the office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Students’ Matters.

Abiodun who was represented by his Special Assistant on Students’ Matters, Comrade Azeez Adeyemi, said his administration would continue to do everything within its power to improve the welfare of the people of the state.

The Governor seized the opportunity of the occasion to urge residents of the state to always practice good hygienic lifestyle and endeavor to keep to the directives of the government to ensure their safety.

Some of the stranded students are “off-campus” students of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) and Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele.

The students explained that they had to stay behind despite the directives of both Federal and state governments to shut down schools because of their undergraduate and post-graduate projects.





Others stayed behind to tend their personal farms which the school authority gave them the avenue to develop their classroom knowledge through experimental skills while some were part-time students doing the job of Sheriff Deputies on the campus to sponsor their education.

Some of the students lamented that their plights were further worsened because they could not sell their farm produce because could not get a ready market for their market size poultry birds and other livestock animals due to the lockdown.

One of the staff of the Directorate of the University Farms (DUFARMS) met during the visit who spoke under the condition of anonymity lamented that the eggs being laid by their layers birds as well as the chickens raised to be sold for Easter celebration could not be sold because of the lockdown.

He disclosed that the directorate through the cooperation of the management had invested heavily in the annual “giant project” as part of the school’s vision to feed the nation in the nearest future.

He, therefore, appealed to the state government to help in salvaging the situation.

The students commended the Governor Abiodun-led administration for the gesture and called on other well-meaning Nigerians to support the less privileged in the society.