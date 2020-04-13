<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chairman of Ikorodu Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Bayo Akinlade, on Monday, called for a reactivation of the justice system to tackle recent insecurity in Lagos State.

Akinlade made the call in an open letter to the Commissioner for Justice and made available to newsmen.

The letter is tagged “Safety and Security for Lagosians”.

Making reference to the recent robbery attacks in the Agege area of Lagos, Akinlade underscored the need to put in place adequate machinery to fight crime and insecurity.

“With the current situation in the Agege area of Lagos, it is becoming obvious that insecurity may claim more lives than the COVID -19 pandemic if not addressed urgently.

“May I humbly suggest that we reactivate our justice system as a priority in dealing with disputes within our communities.





“I also suggest that we put more faith in our community leaders, local government, traditional rulers, religious leaders, philanthropist and family unit heads to liaise with the Police within the community to ensure the safety of lives and properties.

“Similarly, we should attempt to create an equal playing field for everyone to determine their own interest.

“In this regard, we need to come up with a unique way to fight this pandemic,’’ he said.

According to Akinlade, there is the need to consider these measures, so as to cushion the effects of lack of food and ability to earn support for selves.

He said that during the pendency of the COVID-19 lockdown, he was volunteering to assist as a legal practitioner to redress wrongs.

“As Chairman of NBA Ikorodu Branch and a Lagosian, I am at your service to do what is necessary to support the government.

“I am bound to speak for the voiceless of my community,’’ he said.