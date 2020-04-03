<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has cautioned police personnel deployed for the enforcement of the lockdown and social restriction orders against human rights abuse.

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a state­ment on Thursday.

Adamu urged the police to ensure that persons on essen­tial duty were duly exempted from the restriction orders and accorded due courtesy and unfettered access to and from their duty posts.

According to him, the world is currently in an ex­traordinary moment, with lockdown taking its tolls on every aspect of human exis­tence.

“Therefore, all police offi­cers deployed for the enforce­ment of these restriction orders must be profession­al, humane, and tactful and must show utmost respect to the citizenry.

“To this end, command Commissioners of Police (CP) are therefore directed to immediately commence monitoring of officers de­ployed on enforcement duties in their areas of responsibil­ities.





“Zonal Assistant Inspec­tors General of Police (AIGs) across the nation are to en­sure adequate supervision of personnel under their watch, as well as due compli­ance with the Standard Oper­ating Procedure guiding this special task.

“The AIGs and CPs are also to ensure robust an­ti-crime patrols and surveil­lance around vulnerable tar­gets,” he said.

According to him, the vulnerable targets include medical facilities, shops and markets, residential areas, financial institutions and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points.

Adamu said anti-crime pa­trols and surveillance would deny criminals the opportu­nity of taking undue advan­tage of the current COVID-19 challenge to perpetrate crime against the citizenry.

The IGP expressed pro­found gratitude to Nigerians for their resilience and vol­untary compliance with the social restriction orders and cooperation with the police at all times.

He urged citizens to con­tinue to observe all precau­tionary instructions issued by relevant health authori­ties for the country to be able to wipe out the coronavirus pandemic.