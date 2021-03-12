



Arms and ammunition have been recovered from suspected bandits by professional local hunters and vigilante groups at a location between Femite and Masudo in Igbaja District of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.





The suspected bandits have also been arrested and handed over to police at Igbaja, Panada and Okeoyi police stations respectively.

Items allegedly recovered from them included four AK 47 Rifles one Pistol and two Revolver riffles.

Others are large quantities of ammunition and weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp.