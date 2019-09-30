<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





North East People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders have reacted to the criticism trailing the interview granted by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, on a national television, where he suggested that Fulani from neighbouring countries should be allowed to benefit from the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) being championed by the Federal Government.

Specifically, the PDP stakeholders condemned in its entirety the editorial of a national daily from the South West, which devoted time to pour venom on the governor’s opinion.

The stakeholders, in a statement by its leader, Dauda Yakubu, pointed out that there were several issues in the South-West that urgently needed the attention of the newspaper editorial, but space was not made available for such development.

The stakeholders added that the paper should had made available two pages to address the issue of the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, that is currently raging in the political space, instead of dwelling on the suggestion of Governor Mohammed.

They also said that presently, the governors from the northern states are keying into the National Livestock Transformation Plan to address the issue of herders/farmers, adding that instead of devoting their time to see how the government initiative would work, “some Nigerians, who do not love the progress of this nation, are fanning the ember of disunity.

“The governor didn’t say anything bad. What he said in the national television was a suggestion that he believed would move the nation forward. He deserves to be commended and not condemned. If you don’t like his suggestion, you should as a Nigerian, come up with the best solution.

“All hands must be on deck to address the problem of this country. The problem facing this country must be addressed whollistically; so, if you have superior argument or suggestion, don’t hide it. Bring it out so that we can look at it to see how it will be useful for the development of this country.”