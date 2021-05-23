Following the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other officers in a plane crash on Friday in Kaduna, President Muhammadu is expected to appoint a new Army Chief this week.

Also on the plane that crashed were the Chief of Military Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Kuliya and Provost Marshall, Brig-Gen. Olayinka and other officers.

Meanwhile, ahead of formal announcement of a new Chief of Army Staff by the Presidency, names of likely successors have emerged.

According to , unconfirmed reports on Saturday claimed that Major General Danjuma Ali-Keffi, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of Nigerian Army, Kaduna, may be appointed.

However, General Keffi from Nasarawa State is not among the most senior military officers in operation of the Nigerian Army. In fact, he has more than 30 senior major generals above him in seniority.

“The consequence of this, if it is true, is that it will force these brilliant officers to retire at a period we need more hands in the prosecution of diverse operations across the country. I don’t think we need such mass retirement now,” a security expert opined.

However, a top military officer told that several factors are considered for the appointment of service chiefs beyond seniority.

“You know the President has the discretion to appoint anyone he so wishes with advice or probably a nomination from the Minister of Defence.

"Apart from Seniority in service, officers so considered must have been grounded in military operations and intelligence.





Some of the most senior and experienced military officers, learnt, include the current Chief of Policy and Plan, Major General Ben Ahanotu of Regular Course 35 from Anambra State. He was the Commander of the Military Operation that captured the founder of Boko Haram, Mohammed Yusuf, and his followers at their hideout in Maiduguri in 2009 before handing them over to the Police.

Major General AM Aliyu of Regular Course 36 from Gombe State is another operation officer. He is the Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Army and former Director Liaison at the Defence Intelligence Agency. He was responsible for processing actionable intelligence for military operations.

Another officer is Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf of Regular Course 37 from Yobe State. He is Chief of Operation and former Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF). He was also a former Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole with rich experience in the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North East and have also taught in many military colleges including Nigerian Defence College (NDC), Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), and Nigerian Army Peacekeeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji.

Major General Faruk Yahaya of Regular Course 37 from Zamfara State. He is the current Theatre Commander Operation in the North-East and former General Officer Commanding Officer of the First Division of the Nigerian Army.

Also, there are other senior operational officers worthy of consideration.