The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna has released the admission list of successful candidates for 71 Regular Course.

A statement signed and issued on Saturday by the Academy’s Registrar, Brigadier General IM Jallo stated that, the released of the candidates names was sequel to the Armed Forces Selection Board interview which was held from 24 June-10 August, 2019.

Candidates are advised to check the attached list.

Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) list of successful candidates for 71 Regular Course