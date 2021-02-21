



At least seven officers of the Nigerian Air Force lost their lives when an aircraft they boarded from Abuja, heading to Minna, Niger State capital, crashed minutes after take-off.

The aircraft was said to have reported engine failure at 10:39am and crashed on the final approach path of Abuja runway 22 at 10:48am.





Newsmen has obtained a list containing six of the seven persons who boarded the ill-fated aircraft.

Below are the names

Flt. Lt. Gazama

Flt. Lt. Piyo

Flg. Offr. Okpara

FS Olawumi

ACM Johnson

Sgt Oloka

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao, has ordered immediate investigation into the incident.