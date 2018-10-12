



Bauchi State Government has expressed concern over the liquidation of six Micro-finance Banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) across the state.

The liquidated banks include Garu, Guddiri, Darazo, Misau, Warji and Itas Gadau microfinance banks located in different parts of the State.

Alhaji Liman Bello, the State Head of Civil Service, said during a press conference in Bauchi on Thursday that the closure of the banks had impacted negatively on pensioners, civil servants and petty traders in the state.

“Our concern is that the closure of the banks affect our pensioners, civil servants and some petty traders that operate with the banks,” he said.

He appealed to the affected civil servants and retirees not to panic as NDIC was doing everything to protect their interest.

He also apologized to them for the delay in securing their entitlements as a result of the liquidation of the banks.

‎”The affected are advised to open accounts in other banks of their choice and submit the details to their ministries, departments and agencies, state pension board and local government pension board in the case of pensioners.

”If they already have alternative accounts, they can also submit same through which they would be paid their entitlements,” he said.