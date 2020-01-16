<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Researchers in a new study have suggested that having sex less frequently could lead to early menopause.

According to the CNN, the researchers found that women who reported having sexual activity weekly were 28 per cent less likely to have experienced menopause than those who had sex less than once a month.

“Similarly, those who had sex monthly were 19 per cent less likely to have attained menopause – defined as 12 months without a period – than those who had sex less than once a month.

“While the study didn’t look at the reason for the link, the authors said that the physical cues of sex may signal to the body that there is a possibility of getting pregnant. But for women who aren’t having sex frequently in midlife, an earlier menopause may make more biological sense,” the researchers wrote.





The lead author of the study, Megan Arnot, said, “If you are not going to reproduce, there is no point ovulating – you are better off using that energy elsewhere.

“There may be a biological energetic trade-off between investing energy into ovulation and investing elsewhere – such as keeping active by looking after grandchildren,” Arnot said.

She added that the study tested whether living with a male partner affected menopause – one existing theory was that increased exposure to male pheromones as a result of living with a man delayed menopause. However, they found no correlation whether a male partner was present in the household or not.