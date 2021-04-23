



Former Special Adviser on Religious Affairs to Governor Patrick Yakowa, Reverend John Hayab, on Thursday, urged Nigerians against linking the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, to the death of his principal.

Hayab, who made the call in a statement, also warned those having an axe to grind with Pantami to do so within the limits of the law.

There have been concerns regarding a communique purportedly adopted at the meeting of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, at the Bauchi Central Mosque in 2010, where an alleged plot to kill the former Kaduna governor was hatched

But Hayab, who doubles as the Vice Chairman of Northern CAN, said the apex Christian body and Yakowa’s family take the allegation very seriously, considering the adverse impact it could have on peace and national security.

He said, “I have followed the unfolding saga and grievous revelations against the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami. However, I am alarmed by the dangerous turns of events, especially the issue linked with the release of some documents with doubtful authenticity linking the embattled minister, Pantami and the Muslim community with the death of His Excellency, Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa.

“The church and Yakowa’s family consider the allegation very serious with a possible adverse impact on peace and national security. Consequently, we express strong reservations and concerns about statements like the ones associated in the past by Pantami as circulated in audios and videos released on social media.

“Society’s discomforts and disagreements should, however, should not be enough reasons for us to approve the circulation of phony and injurious statements against any perceived foe.

“However, we consider that the communique could be doctored. We are aware that in this age of technological advancements, we have to take any allegations with a pinch of salt until we are confident of the authenticity of the source.

“Sensitive documents like the ones purported to be from the JNI meeting in Bauchi should be subjected to thorough security investigation and trials, not tools for social media warfare.





“The danger of making this a media issue, instead of a legal and a security issue that it ought to be, is that we stand to lose the most important point; that of bringing to justice persons accused to have wronged the law.

Accordingly, there is a need for circumspection and care so that we do not throw our communities into further chaos in the rush to hang one man.”

Hayab noted that at a time of strained relationships, mediation and peace-building interventions were needed.

“To be sure, when Sir, Yakowa died in an air crash there was no inquiry to determine the cause of his death, aside from the immediate and likely technical fault leading to the helicopter crash.

“We, the Christian community and indeed his immediate family acknowledged the tragedy, submitting to the will of God Almighty. For that purpose, there is no point, now or later, to open up what will not bring back our leader and father but rather open up old wounds in a very controversial manner.

“Hence, those with an axe to grind with Pantami should do so within their limits. As a Church leader, I chose to speak because of my deep belief that justice is natural and we shall live to account before our Lord.

“Besides, if we support unverified allegations against someone today because we loathe the person, the monster could be deployed against us or someone we will cherish tomorrow.

“As someone very close to the late Yakowa, I call on all Nigerians to ignore the insinuations linking Pantami with Sir Yakowa’s death, endangering national peace,” he added.

The clergyman also called on security agencies to step in and tame the circulation of such unverified documents.

Hayab said, “We cannot afford to stock fire when we should be pouring more water. Those who feel they have information to help the security agencies investigate whatever crimes against groups or individuals should do so within the provided window, without exacerbating the tension of formulating tales in the public space.”