The federal government has appointed Liman Alhaji Ibrahim as the new Controller General of the Federal Fire Service (FFS).
Until his appointed, Liman Alhaji Ibrahim was the Assistant Controller General in charge of Policy, Regulatory and Inspectorate.
His appointment follows the retirement of his predecessor, Engr Joseph Anebi whose six months extended tenure elapsed yesterday, February 28, 2018.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]