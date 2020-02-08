<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen on fire as Lille recorded a 2-0 away win against Angers in their Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Raymond-Kopa on Friday night.

The 21-year-old Nigeria international opened the scoring for the visisting team in the 14th minute after he was receive a throught pass from Jonathan Bamba.

Bayern Munich on loan star Renato Sanches doubled the Lille advantage 15 minutes from time following an assist by substitute Luis Araujo.





However, Osimhen was replaced by Nico Gaitan 10 minutes from time after he has now scored 12 goals and recorded four assists in 23 league appearances for Les Dogues this season..

The victory see Lille remain in the fourth spot in the table with 40 points from 24 matches in Ligue 1 but Christophe Galtier’s men will host Olympic Marseille in their league game on Sunday, February 16.