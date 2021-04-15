



An eight-year-old boy has been reportedly killed by lightning in the oil-rich Imiringi community in Ogbia local government area, Bayelsa State.

The victim, identified as Stephen Akanam, a native of the nearby Kolo community, according to sources, was residing with his aunty at Imiringi.

He was reportedly struck by lightning Wednesday evening during rainfall while playing football with his mates in an open field behind a popular bar in the area.

A source who spoke anonymously said such an incident had never happened before in the community.





The deceased, according to a source, was indoors all through the afternoon until the evening when he went out to play.

”A woman rushed to the house to tell us that our brother is dead. I could not believe it and rushed to the scene.

“Upon sighting him on the ground, we rushed him to Christ the King Hospital and he was confirmed dead on arrival,” he lamented.

Contacted, the state police public relations officer, Asinim Butswat, said the incident has not been reported at the Kolo Divisional Headquarters that is covering the area.