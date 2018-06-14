LifeBank, a healthcare technology and logistics company founded in 2016 to solve the problems of blood shortage in Nigeria, has introduced fresh innovations to enhance its blood donation service delivery.

The startup unveiled SmartBag and LabX on Wednesday, June 13 to coincide with the World Blood Donor Day, pursuant to its mission to reduce Nigeria’s astronomically high maternal mortality rate and improve access to essential medical products for hospitals across the country.

One of the innovations, SmartBag, is a blockchain-powered product that helps patients and health providers determine the safety records of blood and blood products. Information about the processes involved in blood supply is recorded on a blockchain, preserving its integrity.

LabX, on the other hand, is an essential medical product discovery platform installed on a tablet and placed in hospitals. With LabX, hospitals can now find and order blood (and other essential medical products) with the touch of a few buttons as well as provide insight about a hospitals essential medical product use and predict its future needs.

“LifeBank believes that no Nigerian should die from the lack of essential medical products at the hospital level and that every Nigerian should have access to safe and reliable blood during blood transfusions. We are excited and motivated to make this a reality,” said Temi Giwa-Tubosun, founder and CEO of LifeBank.

During the unveiling of the new innovations, Life Bank also used the opportunity to introduce and reinforce the LifeBank Donor App, a blood donor management system platform that optimizes the blood donation process. The donor cards are equipped with barcodes which can be scanned via mobile smartphones. This leads donors straight to their dashboard on the donor app where they can schedule their next blood donation appointment, view their medicals vitals report, access donor reward program and many more.

Every year, on 14 June, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day. The event serves to thank voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood and to raise awareness of the need for regular blood donations to ensure the quality, safety and availability of blood and blood products for patients in need. This year’s theme is: Blood connects us all.

LifeBank is a medical distribution company that uses big data, smart logistics and a combination of low technology to high technology to discover and deliver essential medical products, saving lives in hospitals across Nigeria. As at May 2018, it has been able to move 9,886 products, served 390 hospitals, attracted 5,584 donors and saved 1,688 lives. It is currently working on the blood shortage problem in Nigeria by connecting hospitals to blood banks, and blood banks to donors. This it does by connecting donors through mobile infrastructure, and by delivering blood in less than 55 minutes, in a WHO Blood Transfusion Safety compliant cold chain, to hospitals.