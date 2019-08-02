<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

With the ongoing crisis in Libya, Prime Minister, Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to use Nigeria’s position to restore peace in his country (Libya).

Disclosing this after offering a letter of credence to Buhari, the Ambassador of Libya, Ayad Musbah Faraj Attayary, lauded Mr. President for consolidating Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa through its intervention activities and solicited for the country’s intervention in Libya.

Recall that the conflict in Libya, started in 2011 with the Arab Spring protests, that led to a civil war. After the war, the country recorded a lot of violence and instability. With the proliferation of armed groups the country suffered anarchy and economic regression, which erupted into renewed civil war in 2014.

In view of the above crisis in Libya, Buhari opined that a peaceful Libya would help the overall development of Africa.

His words, according to a statement by his special adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, “The early restoration of peace and stability in the country will greatly minimise the current state of insecurity experienced in some parts of Africa.

“Our efforts should be directed towards the restoration of peace. It is expedient that peace and stability return to Libya as soon as possible; peace in Libya will translate to economic prosperity and development as well as a more secure Africa,” he said.

President Buhari also told the Ambassador that, as a strong member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a peaceful Libya will also help stabilise the oil industry.

He expressed belief that with more commitment from all parties in the conflict and other well-meaning individuals, the North African country “will soon be back as it was so that it can resume its roles in Africa.”