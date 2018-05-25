Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has assured investors of the state’s commitment to infrastructure development and provision of security in the Lekki Free Trade Zone, LFTZ.

Governor Ambode, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and Cooperatives, Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, gave the assurance at the foundation laying ceremony of Longrich’s $20 million Research Institute Factory at LFTZ.

Ambode promised to support with good roads and standard railway that will facilitate better trade and commerce, adding “we appreciate you for choosing Nigeria, and Lagos in particular, as the first place in Africa to set up your factory.”

Earlier, the GMD of Longrich International, Africa, Alex Jia, said their LFTZ production factory will be built on 400,000 square metres and is the first overseas factory for the production of healthcare products, cosmetics and detergents, forming a comprehensive supply chain and customers clearance support in Nigeria and the whole of Africa.

He added that in five years, Longrich will achieve full coverage in Nigeria, across Africa and 65 countries along the One-Belt-One-Road map with marketing and export.