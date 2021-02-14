



The Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Adewale Martins, has advised the federal government not to deploy force in addressing the problem of the youths who were arrested at the Lekki toll gate on Saturday in Lagos.

Speaking during his homily on Sunday at the Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos, Archbishop Martins said the solutions to addressing youth unrest are provision of jobs and the right environment for the youths to flourish.





He warned the police authorities not to use force on the arrested youths, saying that rather than solve the problem, doing that will escalate the crisis.

Recall that some youths were on Saturday arrested by operatives of the Nigeria police for protesting the planned reopening of the Lekki toll gate, where a number of their colleagues were shot at during last year’s #EndSARS protest.