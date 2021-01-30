



Three months after Nigerian soldiers allegedly killed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate, forensic experts hired to examine the incident have been asked to submit their reports on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd.), the Chairman of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry investigating the incident disclosed this while rejecting the application by the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), operator of the tollgate, to repossess the facility.

The tollgate was shut in October 2020, after the shooting incident.

Justice Okuwobi said the LCC would not be given access to the facility until the report of the forensic examination, which cost a “huge amount”, was received.





According to newsmen, forensic experts had been expected to submit their report on Friday, after the 21 days given to them to conclude the job elapsed on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The panel chairman while ruling on the application of the LCC said, “It behoves the panel to await the (forensic) report before taking further steps with regard to the application of the LCC for repossession of the Lekki Toll Plaza.”

While the forensic experts are expected to have searched for evidence of live bullets or shells as well as blood of gunshot victims at the tollgate, the military has repeatedly denied , who had gathered at the tollgate to protest against police brutality and bad governance in their country.