



The Lagos judicial panel on restitution for victims of #EndSARS says the forensic analysis result of the Lekki toll gate will be ready on Tuesday.

Doris Okuwobi, the panel chairperson, announced this at the sitting on Friday, January 29, 2021, while ruling on Lekki Concession Company’s application.

On January 5, 2021, Okuwobi said the Lagos government has paid ‘a huge amount’ of money for independent conduct of forensic examination of the Lekki plaza; the venue of October 20, 2020, alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters.

She had said the ‘forensic examination will clear a lot of doubts on issues before the panel’ and would be ready in 21 days counting from January 5 and adjourned the plea request to January 29, 2021.





It was expected that the result would have been ready by Friday, January 29, 2021, to enable the panel to decide on whether LCC should be granted access to the toll plaza.

Rotimi Seriki, the lawyer representing LCC, appeared before the panel again on Friday for an application to repossess the toll plaza for the fourth time.

However, the panel denied the request because the result of the forensic analysis would be ready on Tuesday, February 1, 2021.

“It, therefore, behoves on the panel to await the report before taking further steps with regard to the application of the LCC for repossession of the Lekki Toll Plaza,” Okuwobi said.

The forensic experts are expected to, among other things, search for evidence of live bullets or shells as well as the blood of gunshot victims at the tollgate.