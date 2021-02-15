



The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed unhappiness with the harassment of #OccupyLekki tollgate protesters on Saturday.

To this end, he has asked the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Daily Trust reports that despite the show of force by the police, some youths still stormed the tollgate to protest against the plan to reopen the facility.

However, about 40 protesters, including popular comedian Debo Adebayo known as Mr. Macaroni, were arrested.





Later video trended on social media showing the protesters molested, stripped and cramped into a rickety van.

Speaking at a joint press conference with the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), Commissioner for Information and Strategies, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, described the treatment meted to the protesters as a big embarrassment to the government.

“The Governor is unhappy with what happened on Saturday. He has directed the CP to investigate it. The Commissioner of Police has started investigating. It is a big embarrassment and the government is against it,” Omotoso said.