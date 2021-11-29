Lekan Alabi describes Gani Adams as defender of Yoruba race

Ekefa Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Lekan Alabi, on Monday said the unity of Yoruba land key to the progress of the race.

The Ibadan high chief spoke shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, at the Omole Phase 2 residence, in Ikeja, Lagos.

Chief Alabi said Yoruba is one of the most dynamic races in the world with over 80 million people spread across the world.

He said the fundamental problem in Yorubaland is not about anything but lack of unity among the various institutions that made up the entire race, pointing out that the Yoruba have the potentials to be the leading race in the world.

“I visited the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, in order chart a new course for the progress of our race. Aare’s position as the generalissimo of Yorubaland in achieving unity and progress of the Yoruba race cannot be over-emphasized. We cannot continue to live in the past. We must move on because Yoruba has all it takes to be the leading race in the world.

“From our past history, Yoruba is well endowed with men and women of great ideas, knowledge, and conviction, especially, in education, Arts, Law, health, and Agric sector.

“Aare is the defender of the Yoruba nation. We need to reach out to all our various institutions so that we can foster unity among the leaders as well as the traditional institution. In defending our race, the Yoruba generalissimo will not use force or coercion but intellectualism and strategy.

“The modern Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland began with his two predecessors, the late Aare Samuel Ladoke Akintola and the late MKO Abiola”.

In his remarks, Aare Gani Adams said he had a robust discussion with the Ibadan chief, saying the meeting was in continuation of his desire to seek lasting peace and unity of the race.

Iba Gani Adams also restated his commitment to regionalism,adding that the southwest region remains the most formidable race that is blessed with many prominent sons and daughters that are fully committed to the ideals of the race.

“Chief Lekan Alabi is a true son of the race. He is our ambassador anywhere in the world. He is a man of knowledge and reverence. With his visit,it is no doubt that we have made a significant move to achieve the much-needed unity, that had eluded us for a very long time now.

“Our discussion really centered on the unity and progress of our race. Whatever it takes to achieve unity in Yorubaland is necessary. As we seek peace and tranquility, we cannot also afford to lose the content of our identity. We need to protect our race. We must attain unity within the Yoruba nation. It is our duty to preserve the heritage of our race for the next generation”.