



The National Assembly management and staff of the federal parliament finally resolved their grievances on Tuesday.

The workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria had issued strike threats and series of ultimatum to the management.

They had asked the Clerk to the National Assembly, Olatunde Ojo, to attend to their demands or risk industrial action.

However, the management signed a memorandum of understanding with the staff on Tuesday and granted all their demands except one.

The MoU spelt out detailed timelines for implementation.

The signing of the MoU, by both parties, had therefore forced PASAN to shelve its planned strike to shut down administrative and legislative activities, starting from Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

The MOU read, “Following the report of the nine-member committee on the implementation of the Revised Conditions of Service, the underlisted resolutions were agreed to by both the Management of the National Assembly, National Assembly Service Commission and Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (NASS & NASC Chapters).

“Consequent upon the above, both parties agreed on the full implementation of the new _ National Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustment and the Revised Conditions of Service in use in the National Assembly Service.





“Hence, the schedule of implementation ts as highlighted below:

“Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustment shall commence from May and the arrears shall be paid by the Fourth quarter of 2021.

“Conpeculiar Allowance shall commence in October 2021 and the anears shall also be paid before the end of the year, 2021.”

The MoU stated that Leave Allowance at 10 per cent of Annual Consolidated Salary shall be paid starting from April 19.

It added that Hazard allowance at 5 and 12 per cent monthly Consolidated Salary shall be paid from July, 2020 – April, 2021 (12! – 16 April, 2021.

It added that Rent subsidy at 40 per cent Annual Consolidated Salary would be paid by the Fourth Quarter of 2021.

Other agreements are, “End of Year Bonus shall be paid as usual at the end of the year, 2021.

“Gratuity and other aspects of the Conditions of Service shall be captured in the 2022 Budget for further implementation.”

The MoU was signed by Elder Felix Orumwense – Chairman; Mr. Sani Magaji Tambawal (Member); Mr. Abiodun Suraju Oladoyin (Member); Bassey Etuk (Member); Sunday Sabiyi (Chairman, NASS Chapter); Ojemeri Oisamaye, (Chairman (NASC Chapter).