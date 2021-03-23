



Members of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) on Tuesday picketed the Rivers State House of Assembly complex in Port Harcourt, over the non-implementation of legislative financial autonomy as provided for in Section 121 (3) of the Constitution and Subsequent Order 10, 2020.

The protesting workers, who blocked the main entrance of the House of Assembly complex, located along Moscow Road, making it impossible for lawmakers to have access to their offices.

The PASAN members were joined in the picketing of the House of Assembly complex by members of other affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Addressing the protesters, NLC Chairperson in the state, Comrade Beatrice Itubo, described the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) as a group that is not recognised by the country’s Constitution.





Itubo wondered why the governors will choose to implement laws that will favour them and ignore those that do not favour them.

She said: “We are here in solidarity with PASAN because injury to one is injury to all. We are asking for social justice; the right thing should be done. We cannot begin to act with impunity and think that democracy will work.

“Democracy is a rule of law, you cannot just stay and begin to select the laws you want to implement. You want to implement the ones that will favour you and the ones that is against you should not be implemented.

“The Nigerian Governors Forum began to arrogate powers that does not belong to them. They think that they are emperors. But, then, I am only advising the workers that they should be steadfast.

“Don’t be afraid; don’t chicken out because tomorrow they will start to threaten you with no work no pay. Even if they do not pay us for six months, we will not die.”