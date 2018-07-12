The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee has ratified the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) on 31 lawyers, including the Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Olanrawaju Fagbohun.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Secretary of the LPPC, Hadiza Mustapha, said it is also conferring the title on Mohammed Akanbi, son of former Chief Justice of the Appeal Court, Mustapha Akanbi.

According to Mrs Mustapha, the committee announced the new list of senior advocates after its 135 plenary session where 31 successful candidates were picked from 106 applicants.

The others include Mosediq Kazeem, Attorney-General of Lagos State; Adekola Adeyeye Olawoye, AGF of Ondo State; Isah Chiroma, Wahab Egbewole, Oforinze Amucheazi and Oluyemisi Bamgbose, the only female among the successful candidates

Others are Oba Maduabuchi, Essien Udom, Metong Urombo, George Igbokwe and Olubowale Taiwo.

Also on the list are Oluwole Iyamu, Stephen Adehi, Olusegun Akinbiyi, Emmanuel Achukwu, Kenneth Ahia, Louis Alozie, Adeyinla Olumide-Fusika, Johnson Ojo, Wole Agunbiade, Olayode Delano and Tanimu Inuwa.

The rest are Sonny Wogu, Adewale Atake, Ikhide Ehighelua, Edmund Obiagwu, Cosmas Enweluzo, Ishiaka Mudi and Olabode Olanipekun, son of Senior Advocate, Wole Olanikpekun.

They will be confirmed with the rank during the start of the new legal year on September 24.