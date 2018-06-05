The Coordinator, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter, Abubakar Umar, said on Tuesday that the council treated 20 cases in April and May.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, Mr Umar said 17 of the 20 cases were on criminal matters, while three were civil cases.

According to him, the council, during the period, completed 10 criminal cases and 10 civil cases, while others were pending in the courts.

Explaining that some civil cases were resolved out-of-court, Mr Umar also disclosed that the council offered free legal services and advice to those who could not afford such services.

He said most of the civil cases were on non-payment of pension and retirement benefits, mostly by privately-owned companies and pension fund administrators. Others were on land disputes, marriage and debts recovery.

“However, some of the criminal cases were on armed robbery, criminal breach of trust, homicide, rape and theft,” Mr Umar said.