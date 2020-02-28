<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) Chapter, said its members, clinical lecturers, have withdrawn from teaching medical students.

The association made this know on Friday in a release jointly signed by its President, Prof. Usang E Usang and Secretary, Dr Henry Okpa, which was made available to newsmen in Lagos.

It said the decision was taken at an emergency general meeting of MDCAN, UTCH Chapter, on the circular released by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

According to the association, the circular dated Dec. 24, 2019, addressed to Vice-Chancellors of Nigeria Universities, made PhD a requirement for career progression for clinical lecturers in Nigerian universities.





It informed that the National Officers Committee (NOC) of MDCAN had issued a 21-day ultimatum to the NUC on Jan. 31 to withdraw the “obnoxious and discriminatory circular”, adding that the NUC, however, failed to heed to the demands of MDCAN.

“Following the expiration of the ultimatum on Feb. 24, MDCAN, UCTH met and unanimously agreed to fully comply with the directives of the NOC of MDCAN.

“This is contained in the letter of notice of withdrawal of services of clinical lecturers,” the statement said, adding that the decision implies withdrawal of services of all clinical lecturers in the University of Calabar from all undergraduate and postgraduate teaching of all courses domiciled in the College of Medicine, and all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations whether as internal or external examiners for courses domiciled in the College of Medicine among other services.