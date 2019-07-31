<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Academic activities have been put on hold at the Federal University Wukari, Taraba State, following an invasion by the suspected Jukun militias that led to the killing of two students from Benue and a lecturer of the institution on Tuesday.

The killing sparked protest among Tiv students and staff of the institution.

However, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Abubakar Kundiri, has suspended the academic activities and closed down the institution following the incident.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Registrar, Mr Magaji Gangumi which was released in Wukari, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, all students are expected to leave the University premises before 12:00noon on Wednesday.

The statement also added that the suspension of lectures and closure of the institution is till further notice.

“The closure of the institution follows the protest by students over the kidnapping of their mates along Wukari -Katsina Ala high way on Tuesday. Therefore, students are directed to vacate the hostel and university premises on or before 12 noon,” the statement said.

The Vice-Chancellor assured that adequate security measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of both staff and students as they leave Wukari.

He said apart from school buses, the Chairman of Ukum Local Government in neighbouring Benue State was sending 10 buses to evacuate students from that state.

Prof Kundiri stated that security has also been reinforced from both the army and police to ensure that members of the academic community conveniently leave Wukari without any hitch.