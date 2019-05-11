<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A lecturer with the Federal Polytechnic Nasarawa, Nasarawa State, Engineer Iliya Sani, has called on the government, organizations and Nigerians to assist him with funds to enable him get a kidney transplant surgery worth N12m.

Sani is battling for his life following a diagnosis of advanced kidney disease (Stage V CKI) secondary to type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and longstanding hypertension.

The 48-year-old Sani, who hails from Daudawa village in Faskari Local Government Area of Kastina State, was diagnosed of the disease at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika-Zaria, Kaduna State, last year.

The lecturer requires N90,000 weekly for kidney replacement therapy, but urgently needs the N12m to undergo a kidney transplant to be permanently cured.

A medical report signed by a Consultant Nephrologist, Department of Medicine, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika-Zaria, Dr. Abubakar Ibrahim and dated June 22, 2018, said: “He requires kidney replacement therapy in the form of haemodailysis in the interim at an average cost of N90,000 per week to keep him alive; while the kidney transplant will cost him between N10 between and N12 million.”

Another medical report by Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, Abuja, dated November 26, 2018 and signed by its Consultant Nephrologist, Dr. Odeyemi O, said Sani was diagnosed with Type II Diabetes Mellitus and hypertension.

The hospital called on Nigerians to help the patient saying: “The above-named patient was referred to us in August 2018. He is a known patient with chronic kidney disease secondary to diabetic nephropathy. He was diagnosed with Type II Diabetes Mellitus and hypertension seven (7) years and two (2) years ago respectively.

“He was further reviewed by the consultant nephrologist and found to be having inadequate haemodialysis-1 session per week. He also had features of CVC exit site related inflection which was treated with antibiotics.

“The patient has been counseled on importance of maintaining thrice weekly haemodialysis schedule and the best renal replacement therapy option of a renal transplant,” the medical report said.

Sani gave the following details: Iliya Sani, UBA (current account) 1003843379, or contact 08184646675.