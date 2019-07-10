<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Idowu Adewumi, a lecturer and Director of Information and Communication Technology at the Federal College of Agriculture, Ibadan, has been installed as the first president of Rotary Club of Ibadan-Elebu Metropolis.

The event, which held recently in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, had dignitaries from within and outside the country in attendance, among whom are the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Barrister Mutiu Agboke and Centennial District Governor, International Asspociation of Lions Club, Dr Armaity Aspi Cooper.

Adewumi, a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, National Society of Black Engineers, Canada, and other professional bodies, while reading his acceptance speech, described his new position as a call to serve humanity.

He posited that:”It is disheartening to have communities and a nation that are not working properly for all. Rotary has taught us on how to connect the world in order to put smile on people’s face.

“Rotarians group of professionals united in the ideal of service. We are committed to using our 3Ts (Time, Talent and Treasure) in solving community problem.”

He further noted that in recent times, throughout the world, suicide rate has been noticed to be on geometric progression due to depression.

He submitted that poverty has been predominant factor militating against the technological development and growth in African countries.

Adewumi, however, concluded that with the support of the board of directors and members of the club, Rotary club of Ibadan-Elebu Metropolis would do all within its reach to complement government work and put smile on people’s face.