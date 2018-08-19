Two fuel leaden tankers are reported to be leaking on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

This has led to the diversion of traffic at the two points of the leakages, with attendant traffic reported.

According to available information, the first tanker, bearing petrol, outward Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, is at Wawa Bus Stop.

The Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Commander Bisi Kazeem, in a message, confirmed that this “has caused serious traffic on the stretch”.

Kazeem said operatives of the Corps have diverted traffic to the outward bound lane on the Ibadan-Lagos stretch of the expressway.

He added: “Motorists advised to exercise patience and be lane disciplined as the fuel has to be siphoned before the truck could be towed off the road.”

In the second incident, a tanker of MRS Oil by Mobil filling station outward Lagos on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has lost one nuzzle, with fuel pouring out seriously.

Kazeem said traffic has been diverted from the old toll gate in Lagos to forestal fire disaster.

He said operatives of the Corps at Ojota Unit Command are on ground, with the Lagos State Fire Service activated.