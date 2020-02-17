<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Much earlier in the days of her terrorist abduction, there was a spirited attempt by the Federal Government acting through third parties to pay a ransom in a bid to secure the release of Leah Sharibu, but her abductors who had made the financial demand backed out when payment was offered.

According to knowledgeable government sources last night, the money was already to be delivered when the terrorists who had made the request for a specific amount totaling several tonnes of millions of Naira in hard currency, changed their minds and rejected any ransom.

While the channels of communication between top security agents of the government, third parties and the terrorists at times take more than a month to complete one line of messages back and forth, the FG reached an agreement after such a long communication procedure only to be turned back after an agreement.





In the circumstances the FG determined to secure the release requested for an explanation as to the sudden refusal to receive the ransom by the terrorists only to be told by some of the third line communication channels that the terrorists decided they would never accept a ransom on Leah because they hoped to use her abduction to rankle religious passion and possibly cause a religious war in the country if they could.

According to a government source, “while the FG remains strongly committed to securing the release of Leah and all other identified and unidentified abductees, by any means necessary, the terrorists chose much earlier after Leah’s abduction to use her to fan religious embers and cause devastating division in the country. And that was why the terrorists rejected the ransom government security agencies prepared to pay for Leah’s release.”

The source explained further that top presidential officials still encouraged FG officials to remain actively engaged with the channels of communication and the negotiators until a positive resolution is secures “because the President has set a firm target and resolve to ensure the freedom of Leah and others by any means necessary.”