Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Christian leaders in the country to be cautious before making remarks that could jeopardise the peaceful co-existence that exist between followers of major faiths in the country.

The Sultan made the plea while addressing resident communities, heads of security agencies, religious leaders and journalists during a Ramadan breakfast dinner held at his palace on Monday night.

Sultan Abubakar was reacting to the publication credited to some christian leaders saying “if Leah Sharibu dies in the hand of Boko Haram, there will going to be a religious war in the country” which he described as very unfair as terrorism has no religion or ethnicity.

The Sultan said, “How could that be. Did the Muslims connived with Boko Haram to abduct the girls and release others. No.”

According to him, more Muslims were killed by Boko Haram than the Christians which even the former President Goodluck Jonathan testified to this that.

“For them to now make that comment that if she dies in the hand of Boko Haram there will be a religious war is very unfair. How could you start attacking Muslims because this innocent girl happened to be a victim of murderous terrorists. It means they (Boko Haram) are winning the war because that is what they want.

“If they hear about this and went and kill the innocent girl, that means you are part and parcel of what make them to do that because they want to cause confusion in the country. We are all praying for her safe return and for the safety of every Nigerian irrespective of his or her religion,” he said.

He also advocated for more effective tools and welfare for our security agents which he said were working round the clock to restore peace in the country.