Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has called for the involvement of women in leadership in the country.

Mrs Buhari, represented by the Senior Special Adviser in the Office of the First Lady, Dr Hajo Sani, made the call in Abuja during the official launching of African Women Leaders Network, Nigeria chapter.

The event was organised by UN Women, African Union, Embassy of Germany and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals and AWLN partners.

She said, “We have our sister, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, who is the Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, and in many other places we also have women. Here in Nigeria, I think the productivity of women are being wasted because we have those who are capable and willing to also do not only as much as men, but even do better than men.”