The Supreme Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Prophet Dr Solomon Adegboyega Alao, has called on Christians and Moslems to pray against the disintegration of Nigeria.

He said unless drastic steps are taking to reverse the trend of insecurity and hatred among citizens, the country is drifting towards the precipice.

He, however, restated that the solution to the multifaceted problems the country is dealing with at the moment is restructuring.

He also declared that anyone vying for public office ahead of 2023 but fails to support restructuring will not attain the position of power.

The clergyman made this known at the official installation of the Vice Baba Aladura of the Eternal Sacred Order of the C&S church, Supretendent General Apostle Olatunde Oladapo which held in Lagos on Saturday.

According to him, “the nation is sick and fast approaching the precipice which is a sign of division.”

The cleric who called for a return to the basis also urged Nigerians to continue praying for our leaders to yield to the clamour for restructuring.

He said: “The system we are running at the moment is a remnant of what the military left behind, as the country needs to retrace her steps and adopt the principles of the founding fathers.





“We should remember our leaders in prayer because Nigeria is very sick. We are going faster to the precipice, and if care is not taken we may divide. Of course, no sensible person would want us to divide.

“Let us pray that God makes our leaders yield to the clamouring for restructuring. We should go back to the basics as our founding fathers gave us. They gave us a pseudo-federation that allows existing regions to run on their own.”

“ The system we are running now is what the military left for us. We should go back to the basis. I am also speaking as a Prophet of God that any political leader that does not support restructuring will not come to power in 2023.”

While frowning at the growing rate of fanaticism in the country, the Supreme Head said Nigeria is a secular state and not an Islamic state. He said those sponsoring fanatics would face the wrath of God.

The Supreme Head however hinted on the near-completed Moses Orimolade University, saying it would be up and running very soon.

He also promised to brief the church on the developments leading to the official opening of the university, as well as what to do to sustain its operations.

He, however, urged the church to remember the sponsor of the building project, Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi in their prayers.

He added that the female cleric is getting set to hand over the keys of the Institution.