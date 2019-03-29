<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Dr Kayode Ajulo, a constitutional lawyer, has urged Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, to guard against politicisation in the Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) creation.

Ajulo, in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, said the idea of creating LCDAs has gained more support for Akeredolu among the citizens of Ondo state.

The Ondo State Government on March 19 announced its plan of creating LCDAs in order to move the government closer to the people at the rural areas.

Akeredolu asked the communities in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to submit memoranda for the creation of the LCDAs.

He also constituted an 11-member committee to recommend to the state government the procedure for the creation of LCDAs out of the existing 18 Local Government areas in the state.

Ajulo said that the decision of creating LCDA was both noble and worthy, stressing that it smacked of a depth of priority on the part of the governor.

“It is very commendable, and I congratulate the government and people of Ondo State on this welcome development.

“Before the decision, there have been signposts of several intentions from the government, and the creation of LCDA will only lend measures of credence to these intentions.

“The end result of the plan will bring good consequences, both in socio-political and other terms, and it will make government more accessible to the people,’’ the constitutional lawyer said.

According to him, the plan carries the potentiality of spreading social amenities within reach and making citizens more involved in political affairs.

The constitutional lawyer noted that the prospects of the new council areas were many with their multiplier effects, stressing that the government must ensure credibility and objectivity.