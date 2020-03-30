<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Publisher of judgments of Supreme Court of Nigeria, Mr Layi Babatunde, SAN, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari restriction order to contain the spread of Convid-19 in Lagos and Abuja is a right measure but that government should also provide palliatives to help residents cope with lockdown

Speaking with newsmen, Babatunde said that the Attorney General of the Federation and state Attorneys General must also work together to untie some of the legal knots posed by a federally imposed lockdown.





He said: “While one will expect the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in collaboration with affected State’s Attorney Generals, to quickly untie some of the legal knots posed by a federally imposed lockdown in parts of the country, without declaring a state of emergency as it were, the truth is that as clearly stated by the president we are in a situation of life and death and we need to appreciate the president’s speech from that prism whatever the issues and challenges are.

“The times call for understanding and cooperation from one and all and by the grace of God united we shall overcome. As we work together as citizens with government, to overcome the multifaceted challenges posed by COVID–19 Government needs to look deeper into the challenges posed to businesses and the vulnerable with a view to providing additional timely succour and or palliatives.”