The Ota branch of the Ogun State chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government foto address the issue of bad roads in the State.

Branch chairman, Isaac Ogbah said this on Thursday during a protest to call the attention of government to the state of the roads.

Ogbah said, “There is no good road in Ogun State. All the roads have failed. The lawyers and judges don’t get to courts on time due to the condition of these roads. The residents too are suffering.

“We are giving the Federal Government 14 days to make a specific statement on these roads.”

The lawyers said they would move to the next phase of engagement after the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum.