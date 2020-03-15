<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two Abuja-based lawyers have approached a Federal High Court in Abuja seek­ing an order for the nul­lification of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as well as its Ad­visory Committee recently inaugurated by President Muhammad Buhari.

The plaintiffs, Akha­rame Lucky, Edward Brisibe and two others, also prayed the court to declare that by virtue of Section12 (2) of the NDDC Establishment Act No 6 (as amended), the Advisory Committee of the NDDC could only advice a validly constituted board and not a management committee.

The case, which was filed on Friday with suit number: FHC/ABJ/ CS/361/2020, has Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Minis­ter of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, NDDC, Prof. Kemebradi­kumo Pondei, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Chief Ibang Etang, Mrs. Caroline Nagbo and Cecilia Akin­tomide, as 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th defendants respectively.

The lawyers, in their originating summon, are asking the court to deter­mine whether President Muhammadu Buhari and the second defendant were authorised under the NDDC Act of 2000 or any laws in Nigeria to appoint an Interim Management Committee, or appoint the 4th-8th defendants as interim Managing Direc­tor, Executive Directors and members of the third defendant.

“Whether the purport­ed appointment of the 4th-8th defendants by the President and 2nd defen­dant is contrary to the provisions of Section 12 of the NDDC Act of 2000 and therefore unlawful, ultra vires, null and void.





“Whether the President of Nigeria is authorised under any laws of Nige­ria and particularly the NDDC Act of 2000 to inau­gurate an Advisory Board for an Interim Committee of the NDDC not legally composed as provided by law.”

In a statement, the lawyers stated that they were from the Niger Del­ta region, adding that despite the approval of a governing board for the commission by the Senate, President Buhari uncon­stitutionally suspended the inauguration of the board, and retained the services of a management committee to oversee the activities of the commis­sion.

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, in suit No FHC/ ABJ/CS/349/2020, had also approached anoth­er Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the NDDC In­terim Management Com­mittee to manage and su­pervise the affairs of the agency from exercising the powers exclusively vested in the governing board of the commission, including entering into contract and expenditure of funds of the commis­sion, under the NDDC es­tablishment act 2000.

In the suit filed on March 11, the lawyer sought an order setting aside the 2019 and 2020 budget estimates of the NDDC submitted by Pres­ident Buhari to the Na­tional Assembly, “same having been submitted in contravention of Section 18 (1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act 2000.”