Lawyers, under the aegis of Christian Lawyers Forum (CLF) have condemned an alleged harassment and intimidation of the Chief Registrar (CR) of the Federal High Court, Mr. Emmanuel Gakko.

CLF alleged that a group, Young Advocate Against Corruption (YAAC), had been raising unsubstantiated allegations against Gakko.

The group reportedly said Gakko was not fit and proper for the office of the Chief Registrar of the court.

However, CLF in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Ohazuruike Tochukwu, said the allegations were only aimed at discrediting Gakko and frustrate his office.

“It is obvious that the only reason for the formation of the group is to remove Mr. Emmanuel Gakko as the Chief Registrar of the Federal High Court and not for lack of performance or merit.

“These same forces, operating through this non-existent group, are the same forces that resisted the appointment and confirmation of Justice John Tsoho as the Chief Justice of the Federal High Court but failed. They shall also fail this time.

“These forces want to sacrifice merit on the altar of ethnicity and religion. The Chief Registrar has also done well in the prudent management of funds and of particular note is the fact that if there is any issue of corruption against the Chief Registrar, he would not have been cleared by the security agencies”, the statement read in part.