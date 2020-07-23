



A Civil Society Organisation in Nigeria, Lawyers Alert, has set wheels in motion to probe cases of abuse of rights of women in the country during the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the rapid spread of Coronavirus.

Lawyers Alert in a press statement signed by its Director Programs, Roseline Oghenebrume and made available to newsmen said the initiative was aimed at exposing perpetrators and ensuring justices for victims.

Oghenebrume said Lawyers Alert in partnership with Urgent Action Fund Africa (UAFA) is conducting a fact-finding exercise of experiences of women during the lockdown owing to COVID-19 vis-à-vis human rights.

According to her “We are aware of the violation of the rights of women during the lockdown associated with COVID-19 as evidenced in the media, both social and.”

She noted that several human rights agencies, including the National Human Rights Commission, have also documented several waves of abuse of rights of women during the period.

Oghenebrume said Lawyers Alert is desirous of harvesting inputs from women in Nigeria on their experiences during the lockdown to be shared with relevant agencies and ministries.





“We will go beyond fact-finding, documentation and linking up with relevant government agencies to rendering free legal services for remedies and psychosocial support where necessary”.

She urged women who have suffered human rights violations, by state and non-state agencies in any form associated with the COVID-19 lockdown, to forward their complaints and memos to Lawyers Alert.

Oghenebrume said complaints can equally be submitted by women groups, women organizations, and stakeholders to Lawyers Alert at 21B Democracy Crescent, Gaduwa Estate, Gudu District, Abuja.

“Memos should be headed COVID-19 COMPLAINTS and it should contain the name of complainant or group, contact address, street and phone, date and location of the incident, a summary of facts, and desired remedy including likely witnesses in not more than three pages.

“A soft copy of Memoranda should be forwarded to [email protected], and copy [email protected] 2348099937318, +2348099936345. Memoranda should be submitted before 5th August 2020.

“Lawyers Alert monitors and documents human rights violations, as well as provides free legal assistance to women and girls in Nigeria,” she added.