Mr Monday Onyekachi Ubani, an activist and immediate second vice-president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), has faulted alleged moves by South-East governors’ to write to the Federal Government before establishing a security outfit for the region similar to Amotekun.

The lawyer disclosed to newsmen, over the weekend, the decision reached by the South-East governors to establish a security outfit similar to Amotekun in writing to the federal government for reasons that were not specified in the letter.

However, the activist lawyer vowed to intervene quickly in the error committed by the governors if the purpose of the letter was to seek for permission from the federal government.

“It is a great error because the States in the federation do not require the consent of the federal government to establish security outfits to provide security measures in their areas of jurisdiction.





He added, “What they need to do is to enact laws establishing such outfit that will harmonize and work with the Nigerian Police Force to keep their domain safe and secure. I cannot understand why Governor Umahi of Ebonyi State and his colleagues cannot follow the precedent already established by the South West Governors”.

According to Ubani, the governor could have worked out the modalities first before discussing with the federal government, pointing out that it was an error to have written to the Federal government since the modalities, structure and name had not been agreed.

“Let us hope that the federal government will not turn in a negative response, rubbishing the unsolicited humility over a serious matter that concerns security of a whole region or zone. Let them note and know that they have put their wrong foot forward,’’ he said