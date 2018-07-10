An Abuja-based legal practitioner, Francis Obalim, has filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, against the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, demanding her sack.

Johnmary Jideobi filed the suit on behalf of Obalim.

Other defendants in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and Clerk of the Senate.

By the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/712/2018, Obalim wants the court to quash and set aside Adeosun’s appointment as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Muhammadu Buhari, same being an act done in circumvention of a condition precedent and in contravention of mandatory sections 12, 13 and 14 of the NYSC Act which is an integral part of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The case was predicated on the basis that Adeosun did not possess a valid discharge certificate issued by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The plaintiff wants an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Government from further according ministerial status to Adeosun until she presents a valid certificate of discharge regularly issued by the NYSC.

Obalim contended that Adeosun was not qualified to be employed by the Federal Government of Nigeria either as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or in any other capacity whatsoever, without first presenting a valid discharge certificate issued by the NYSC.

Consequently, he is praying for an order compelling Adeosun to refund forthwith to the Federal Government, through the Treasury Single Account domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria, all the salaries, emoluments, allowances and such other benefits she had enjoyed since her resumption as a minister in 2015.

The plaintiff also wants “a declaration that upon an intimate reading and complete understanding of sections 12, 13 and 14 of the National Youth Service Corps Act which is an integral part of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, the 1st defendant is not qualified to be employed by the Federal Government of Nigeria either as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or in any other capacity whatsoever without first presenting a valid discharge certificate issued by the National Youth Service Corps.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.