A Lawyer, Mr Leo Ekpenyong, has filed a suit in the FCT High Court, Maitama, against Baze University, Abuja over the refusal of the institution to review his 2019 trimester results.

Ekpenyong, a Masters student of the Mass Communication Department of the university filed the suit through his counsel, Yakubu Philemon.

The applicant is requesting the university to review his 19A trimester results in Msc 801, theories of Mass Communications and Msc 803 of Research Methodology.

In an originating summons filed in the court, the applicant’s counsel, Philemon said that the defendant’s refusal to accede to the applicant’s request for review of his 19A results of Msc 801 and Msc 803 “is a breach of the Students Handbook of 2011”.

According to Philemon, the institution’s refusal to review the results is against the provision of paragraph 2.9 of the Baze University’s Handbook and right to fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution.

According to the summons, by virtue of the provisions of paragraph 2.9 of Baze University Abuja Policy, Procedures and Regulations, the defendant is bound to arrange and convene an Academic Appeal Panel to look into the applicant’s complaint.

“An order compelling or directing the defendant to arrange and convene an academic appeal panel in respect of the complaint by the applicant on 19A trimester result in Msc 801, theories of Mass comm and Msc 803, Research Methodolgy.

“An order of this honourable Court, directing the defendant to set up an independent panel of examiners as a globally acceptable practice, in accordance with paragraph 26 of the Baze University Abuja Policies and Procedure in the students handbook of 2011.

“General damages in the sum of N20 million for all the psychological trauma caused by the refusal of the defendant to review the result of the plaintiff.

“Whether the defendant’s Academic Appeal Panel will not be biased in its arbitration, taking into consideration the refusal of the defendant to respect and abide by the provisions of paragraph 2.9 of the handbook of Baze University, Abuja,” the summons said.

It will be recalled that the claimant, a First Class graduate of Mass Communications had explored all available internal remedies within the university to settle this issue including a petition to the National University Commission to no avail.

This prompted him to seek redress at the law court.

Meanwhile, the suit is yet to be assigned to a judge on the issue.