<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Ilorin-based legal practitioner, Mr c, has expressed concern over the increasing involvement of children in pool betting.

Jimoh, therefore, called on government at all levels to checkmate such segment of population from patronising bet centres.

The lawyer, who made the call in Ilorin on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen, described betting as a bad habit for children under 18.

He said children “are fond of sneaking to bet centre to play games without being cautioned by bet agents”.

According to him, it is now becoming a norm in the country to see betting centres filled with teenagers placing their money on bet.

”It is worrisome seeing young children patronising bet houses without caution. It is not morally right for them to be seen around bet centres. We cannot continue to close our eyes and pretend everything is alright.

”The future of our children is at stake as we cannot continue to expose them to Bet. Everybody must rise and reject it. Parents, religions leaders, journalists among others must discourage and campaign against such evil act.

”I am always surprised to see bet centres being occupied by teenagers without fear of being arrested.

“Government must be rigid and do something to discourage such act for the sake of the future of Nigeria.

“Security agents must be on alert to punish any agent accommodating the underage to play games in bet centres.

The legal practitioner also called on the government at all levels to ensure security agents are on alert to monitor bet centres in their various jurisdictions.