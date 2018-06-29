Prof. Lawrence Ezimonye has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of Igbinedion University in Okada, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new VC is 62 years old and a Professor of Ecotoxicology and Environmental Forensic.

Ezimonye was, until his new appointment, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) Administration, University of Benin (UNIBEN).

He is taking over from Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, who has served the institution for 14 year.

He will assume office on Monday, July 2.

The new VC was unveiled before the university governing council at the 59th Meeting of the fifth council in Okada on Friday.

Speaking at the event, Ezimonye gave assurance that he would build and consolidate on existing structure and successes recorded by his predecessor.

He said he would contribute to the success of the institution, adding that the collective responsibilities of both students and staff would take the institution to greater heights.

The VC also promised to sustain the vision, core values and tenets of the founder of the university.

Prof. Sheikh Abdullah, the Pro-Chancellor of the institution and chairman of the governing council, advised the new VC to build on continuity.

He advised him to work to make the institution better than before.

The outgoing VC, Osaghae, said that he was glad at the choice of his successor, who he said, had all it would take to succeed as VC.

He advised him to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new position.

NAN reports that the Chancellor of the institution, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, was represented at the event by the Deputy Chancellor, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.