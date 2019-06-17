<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Senator representing Imo East, Sen. Eze Ajoku, has called on government at all levels to address the welfare of older persons who contributed to national progress in their prime.

Ajoku, President of Coalition for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), an NGO, said this in an event to mark the 2019 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Saturday in Abuja.

The theme of the event which was, “Lifting up your voices’’, said government has done very little to ameliorate the plight of older persons either through policies or legislation.

The former lawmaker is asking the Federal Government among other things, to fast track the Social Security Act which is a poverty safety net for older persons in order to reduce their sufferings.

He said the health care systems at the rural levels should be improved upon for the benefit of these set of people.

Ajoku also said the government at all levels must facilitate the payment of pensions and stipends to older persons as well as create day care facilities for them.

He said “gerontology (study of aging) should be taught in our tertiary institutions to prepare our youths for aging and to teach how to respect and treat aging parents’’.

According to him, there is no national policy on ageing that is why COSROPIN has come up with a draft bill which will be forwarded to the 9th Assembly with strong hope of passage.

He said Nigerians must work together to ensure that policies are translated into action to address issues faced by the elderly, which range from neglect to financial exploitation among others.

He pointed out that older Nigerians are vital as contributing members of the society, hence their “abuse or neglect diminishes all of us.’’

He noted that Elder Abuse Awareness Day should remind every Nigerian that each one has a role to play by focusing attention on “elder justice.’’

He said with this year’s theme of “Lifting Up Your Voices,’’ COSROPIN wants all Nigerians to say no to elder abuse.