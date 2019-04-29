<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Olusegun Olulade, has charged public office holders to live above board in the discharge of their duties and be focused to affect lives of the people positively before expiration of their tenure in office.

Olulade, representing c Constituency 2 in the Assembly stated this while speaking at a dinner organised for members of the Lagos State House of Assembly Correspondents Association (LAHACA) at De Rembrandt Hotel, Alausa Ikeja, Lagos.

He added that public office holders should be conscious of the fact that they would leave the office one day.

The lawmaker pointed out that despite the fact that former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was no longer in office he is still relevant because he had invested in people.

“Title would not take you far, what will take you far is your contribution and service to the people. To be in government is not just about being called a lawmaker, Governor or President, one day, you will leave office.

“If you want to amass wealth, and you don’t want to help people what will you do with the money. Everything you say about me I will keep it up. I have learnt from you,” he declared.

Olulade, who had served as the Chairman of the House Committee on Information and later House Committee on Health, revealed that he would continue with his ‘Eleniyan Care Foundation,’ to take care of people.

He enjoined people to see the media as their friends, saying, “No matter what anyone did, if the media didn’t report it, the person would be doing himself a disservice”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of LAHACA, Mr. Akinboye Akintola said that Hon. Olusegun Olulade had always been a person that was close to the media.