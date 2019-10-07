<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ganiyu Johnson, a House of Representatives member for Ishodi/Isolo Constituency 2, has tasked Nigerian youths on the need to acquire skills to enable them be self-employed.

The House of Representatives member made the remark at the wedding of the son of former Lagos State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Henry Ajomale, in Lagos over the weekend.

The lawmaker, who insisted that the days of paper work were over, pointed out that even with a PhD, a person could remain unemployed if he or she failed to build capacity through skill acquisition that would enable him or her be employable.